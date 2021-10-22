'I felt like I'd failed my bisexual daughter. Then we watched The Bachelorette together.'

As a mum of four (and sometimes more as we foster) I often wondered if one of my kids might come out to me one day and it didn’t faze me one bit. Honestly, not for a single second.

I’d imagined the conversation and how flipping supportive I was going to be. I would help them be whoever they wanted, however they wanted to do that, because that is the kind of mum I want to be. The kind of person I am.

But when my 13-year-old daughter Caja told me she was bisexual while we tried on clothes in the H&M changing rooms, that isn't what happened.

Instead, my words came tumbling like verbal diarrhea and I just made it worse.

Watch the trailer for the Bachelorette 2021. Post continues below.



Video via Ten

“How can you be bisexual if you are not even sexual?” I blurted out. “Is this because some of your mates have come out? You’re all confused.”

Her tears fell, and my heart broke for her. So much pressure these days from friends and social media to feel you need to have a label.

But looking back now the only one confused about sexuality and labels, was me.

Image: Supplied.

Don’t get me wrong, I felt like a terrible mum. I was straight into my mums group chat that night confessing how I felt like I failed as a parent, but I still thought it was her, not me, who had it wrong.

Fast forward to Wednesday night and The Bachelorette season premiere.

Caja made us both hot chocolates and sat on the sofa next to me. She has never been that interested in the show before so it was kind of nice.