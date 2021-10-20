"History." All the best reactions to the first episode of The Bachelorette 2021.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

After months of (im)patiently waiting, Australia got its first look at the new bachelorette Brooke Blurton on Wednesday, and it was everything we could have asked for.

First, there was an Acknowledgement of Country and then a Welcome to Country, which made Brooke cry. And also... all of us.

Watch: The Bachelorette 2021 trailer. Post continues below video.

There is so much about this season of The Bachelorette that is momentous.

Brooke, the first ever Indigenous, bisexual rose-giver, is exactly what we've needed to ~shake up this franchise~ for years, and we couldn't be more excited to watch her journey.

Because of how incredibly important this representation is - in the context of the reality TV world, yes, but also as a wider part of Australian culture too - we have rounded up the best/funniest/most wholesome reactions.