7 things you can do to make those large pores look smaller.

Okay, let us just wreck your day real quick: there's nothing you can actually do to get rid of large pores. We don't know who started that whole rumour (*death stares marketing goblins*) but, like, yeah...

Wa-wa-wait! Come back! Don't go. Please sit. Have a tea. Because you CAN, however, use some absolute wizardry (our advice below) and skillful artillery (again, all us) to make large pores appear not-so-intense/glaring/spotlight-hogging.

Why can't I get rid of them, though? We hear you cry, as you take a seat and sip on your peppermint tea. Well, like most good things (hey, acne!) your pore size is genetic, so it's not really a thing that you can just change.

Rude!

Excess oil and the gang also play a role in making them appear larger (but you can read more on what pores are and all that kinda jazz here).

The pores. What can I do to make them look smaller?

Because we're not dermatologists, we asked skin practitioner Sarah Hudson from Skin By Sarah Hudson to explain what actually works when it comes to minimising pores.

Wash your face properly.

If you want to make your pores look smaller, you should start by unclogging them and getting all that gunk out, mmmkay? Especially if you're a youngin'.

"In younger skin pores can appear bigger because they are clogged with oil mixed with dead skin cells," said Hudson.

You can do this by making sure you cleanse. Properly.

"At night-time ensure you double cleanse your skin. The first cleanse will remove surface makeup, sunscreen and debris, the second cleanse thoroughly cleanses the skin."

