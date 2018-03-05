"The 10-minute trick a naturopath gave me to deflate my swollen calves after a long day."

I have a secret shame I’m spending way too much time on.
For some people it’s scrolling social media or taking selfies. Others, eating or drinking booze. For me, it’s sitting on my butt.
Well, all of those other things as well, but generally I do all the above sitting down too.
Sometimes my inactivity is a result of my office job – it’s normal not to see me move from my desk during an eight-hour workday (even with HR telling me to take my break, ugh). But most of the time it’s because I simply don’t use my legs for things when I should, or often enough.
This, along with medically diagnosed poor circulation causes my lower legs – calves and ankles – to swell after a long day of living.
Sitting on the train on my way home, I look down at my legs to find sausage-like, rectangle balloons where I swear I left my human calves. Nope, just my cankles.
Then a naturopath gave me a nifty 10-minute trick I’ve since incorporated into my daily routine that provides visible results.
It had me at only 10 minutes of my time per day, but it helps no equipment is required and you can do things like check Instagram, send a text, and FaceTime with your mum at the same time.
The ‘trick’ is lying down on your back with your bum and legs up against the wall. Or with your legs on a couch. That’s it.