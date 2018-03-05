"The 10-minute trick a naturopath gave me to deflate my swollen calves after a long day."

Erm, my yoga teacher tells me to do this all the time, you say with the smugness of someone who knew something before everyone else. And you're right.

This trick isn't new, nor revolutionary. It's been a big part of yoga, pilates and meditation practices for years. Oh, and wellness bloggers like JS Health's Jessica Sepel recommends it too.

But do you know how and why it can work to deflate puffy, swollen lower legs? I asked a naturopath and a doctor to find out.

Will Shannon, a naturopath, iridologist and the founder of Pinnacle Health, and trusted GP and TV doctor, Dr Brad McKay both agreed the reason lifting your legs up reduces swelling is because you're using gravity to help blood make it's way to your heart.

For Shannon, this process is primarily about encouraging heavier toxins to flow back to the heart and to other organs for processing.

"Old school naturopaths and herbalists believe toxicity in the blood settles in the hands and feet, and sometimes even the reproductive organs because of gravity," he said.

"Fluid retention or oedema in the lower legs can occur when fluid in the blood ends up in your feet. It's very difficult for the heart to pump this thick fluid in the blood back up [the legs] to your kidneys and liver to process, especially if they're overwhelmed with other acidic products like a lot of red meat or alcohol which may contribute to an excess of fluid in the blood."

The static position of laying on your back with your legs raised or upright against a wall Shannon recommended was developed based on the moves made famous by pilates creator Jospeh Pilates.

"These moves are designed to encourage alignment through the pelvis, help relieve lower back pain and invert the lower body above the heart to encourage reverse blood flow and toxicity."

Speaking of wellness, Brigid Delaney walked us through the 'wellness paradox' with Mia Freedman on No Filter. Post continues after audio.

From a medical standpoint, Dr McKay explained our calf muscles effectively work like a pump, meaning people who sit down on their bums all the time like I do won't experience the benefit of that mechanism. Hence the swollen legs.

"If you're walking around during the day, your calf works as a pump mechanism to pump blood out of your legs, up to your heart and out to the rest of your body," he said.

"Sitting at your desk all day means you're not getting the benefit of that pump mechanism and that's why you're getting that swelling by the end of the day.

"It's really common for GPs to recommend putting your feet up in the air or on a couple of cushions on the couch while watching Netflix if they're swollen - it's about elevating the legs to use gravity to pull the blood back down towards your heart."