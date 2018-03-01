beauty

#SideProfileSelfie is the social media movement breaking the last body positive taboo.

In the last year, there’s been an increase in movements encouraging people to love the parts of themselves that have previously been regarded as ‘flaws’.

Think acne, body hair, stretch marks and cellulite. But there’s one body part that seems to have been left off the body positive band wagon.

The nose.

So UK journalist and author Radhika Sanghani set to do something about it.

In an article for Grazia last week, she launched the #SideProfileSelfie campaign.

“I feel like the only taboo that hasn’t been broken is the big nose, and it’s not right. We’ve seen the unfiltered spotty skin, the stretch marks, the cellulite and the body hair all being reclaimed as our own and beautiful online. But noses are still hidden in subtle head tilts and awkward poses. We need change. It’s why I’m using this article to launch the #sideprofileselfie,” she wrote.

“I’ve spent my whole life hiding from a side-profile photograph. Every time I see a camera I know exactly how to position myself so my nose isn’t captured on film in its full, crooked glory. I know I’m not the only one – and I want you to help me put an end to it.

Describing noses that aren’t tiny snubs as “the last taboo”, Sanghani shared a selfie from the side profile view and encouraged others to do the same, instead of hiding them in “subtle head tilts and awkward poses”.

“I’ve always hated my nose and I wanted to love my nose and in recent months I’ve been getting there and it’s felt so good that I thought I’d inspire everyone else to do it and it’s worked. It’s gone absolutely mad,” she said on The Independent’s podcast Millenial Love.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

There are currently over 1500 photos posted under the hashtag.

“I’ve had some really beautiful messages saying things like ‘I’ve hated my nose for 30 years and now I’ve seen this campaign I’ve started to change my mind’,” she told the podcast.

In her article for Grazia, Sanghani points out that while men with strong noses are commonplace, females are often ridiculed for theirs.

“There just aren’t enough larger-nosed ladies with stereotypically ‘hot’ roles in movies or ad campaigns to make us think an aquiline profile can be pretty,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My theory is beauty standards have lauded small noses over big ones because they fit in with the idea of women being delicate, dainty and not taking up space. But we’re not. We’re bold, strong, and we can take up as much space as we want, even with our bodies.”

Participants of the hashtag have been sharing their own stories about their feelings towards their noses.

“I was bullied all through sixth grade for my nose. people called me a horse. I used to be pretty self conscious about it but yesterday I just got a nose piercing so not anymore,” wrote one Twitter user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s to women loving their noses – whatever they look like.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???