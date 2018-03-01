SideProfileSelfie is the social media movement breaking the last body positive taboo.

In the last year, there’s been an increase in movements encouraging people to love the parts of themselves that have previously been regarded as ‘flaws’.

Think acne, body hair, stretch marks and cellulite. But there’s one body part that seems to have been left off the body positive band wagon.

The nose.

So UK journalist and author Radhika Sanghani set to do something about it.

In an article for Grazia last week, she launched the #SideProfileSelfie campaign.

Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ — Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) February 20, 2018

“I feel like the only taboo that hasn’t been broken is the big nose, and it’s not right. We’ve seen the unfiltered spotty skin, the stretch marks, the cellulite and the body hair all being reclaimed as our own and beautiful online. But noses are still hidden in subtle head tilts and awkward poses. We need change. It’s why I’m using this article to launch the #sideprofileselfie,” she wrote.

Describing noses that aren’t tiny snubs as “the last taboo”, Sanghani shared a selfie from the side profile view and encouraged others to do the same, instead of hiding them in “subtle head tilts and awkward poses”.

“I’ve always hated my nose and I wanted to love my nose and in recent months I’ve been getting there and it’s felt so good that I thought I’d inspire everyone else to do it and it’s worked. It’s gone absolutely mad,” she said on The Independent’s podcast Millenial Love.