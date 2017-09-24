11 things you should never, ever do in an open plan office.

Offices are bizarre environments. You are locked in a room for 38 hours per week (if you are lucky) and forced to share space (if you are not-so-lucky) with a bunch of non-likeminded people. Cost cutting and revenue streaming have meant that many offices are now open plan, which is meant to increase communications and create stronger and more fluid relationships. I can tell you right now that open-plan offices achieve none of those things.

No matter the layout of the office, it is still usually a shared space featuring an eclectic mix of people, who are all pushed together and forced to smile, pretend they remember each other’s names and be as polite as possible. I find the hardest part of working in an office the ‘being polite’ part and this is mainly because so many people on this earth do not realise how irritating they can be.

If you work in an office and wish to avoid being on someone’s hit list – do not do any of the following.

Don’t tell the same story over and over

Sadly, listening skills aren’t a standard workplace requirement. Many people don’t know how to cut their sentences short, nor do they realise that their (pretend) listener really doesn’t need to know about your baby’s sleeping patterns – every single day.

Don’t disregard personal hygiene

I’ve been guilty of exercising in the morning and then showering myself with perfume instead of water. If it’s occasional and you don’t sit close to someone or in an enclosed space, that’s fine. If you do, everyone can smell your must, trust me.

Don’t go too far pretending you’re sick

We all know there is going to be a pre-empted absence the day after someone starts to complain of a sore throat. Leave it at that. Don’t send long and detailed text messages outlining your fake sickness and don’t fake cough the entire return day in an act of sympathy grabbing desperation. Just take the day off.

Don’t eat others food

This is gospel in a workplace, yet to this day, it still happens. The only exceptions are condiments, which appear communal, but if there is only one serve left, it is not yours.