7 people share exactly what they did to get out of a job they just hated.

There are definitely mature and rational people in the world who are able to gracefully extract themselves from a job or a task they vehemently dislike.

Unfortunately, this is not a story about those kinds of people.

No, these are people who found themselves with tasks or in jobs that they hated so very much, they were forced to get very creative when it came to finding a way out. From passing off dog vomit as their own, to faking medical emergencies and having the same set of grandparents die three times, here are their stories of escapism and bravery.

Samantha

“I got my friend to phone up my boss and say I had gone to have emergency surgery for a burst appendix. I then sent my boyfriend of the time in to get my wages and I never went back. I hated my boss, she was the worst. I have also used the excuse of ‘needing to leave the country due to an emergency overseas’ to get out of a job.”

Jarrad

“I worked in a call center about 10 years ago and my grandparents died maybe three times while I worked there. Just so I could leave and have a couple of days off. The kicker of all this is that my grandparents actually died when I was in my early teens.”

Cathy

“I hated my job at a bank. I tried to resign but the branch manager said no. I worked in the proofing department, back in the day when you had to code cheques. I worked in a branch where we had lots of very big cheques and cheques were separated out into other bank cheques over 1 million, 5million, 10+mil and (another bank) cheques over 1 million, 5 million and 10 million.

“Completely NOT deliberate, but on a Friday afternoon I coded another bank a 10+ mil cheque. These batches were meant to be checked by someone else so these errors were picked up. For some reason, they either weren’t or I hadn’t checked my own work. It was a 12 million dollar cheque. And clearly the bank it should have gone to wanted to collect the daily interest on this cheque. It was the weekend which also meant it couldn’t be corrected until Monday. So it was Tuesday before the right bank got the cheque and our branch copped a penalty and had to repay the interest. Anyway, it caused a massive shit-fight. Suffice to say when I went to hand in my resignation for the third time after the stuff up, it was accepted!”