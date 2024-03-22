There's one reason your house always feels cluttered, according to an interior designer.

You know what sucks? A messy house. There's nothing more overwhelming than feeling like you're living amongst clutter — clothes strewn everywhere, cupboards positively bursting, trinkets overflowing the night stand... just a whole lot of stuff.

And there's a reason it's making your life feel like utter chaos. According to research, disorder and mess can actually impact our brains, causing cognitive overload, stress and anxiety. It can even have an impact on our productivity and our choices.

Read: it's just not a good time for our brains.

But what if we were to tell you that the key to an uncluttered house is actually pretty simple? (Yes, it one hundred per cent sounds like a scam, but stay with us...)

According to interior designer Caroline Winkler, there's an easy solution to home organisation — it's called the 'drop zone' method. Heard of it? Let us (Winkler) explain.

In a YouTube video aptly titled 'You're doing home organisation wrong: This is why your home is a mess', Winkler shared, "If its not easily maintained by everyone in the home then it's not going to work. There’s nothing more impossible than changing human behaviour."

"It’s hard to create new habits for yourself let alone for me to create new habits for my pretend partner or my pretend kids."

"And if they can’t uphold my new organisation system, then I’m left doing it all alone, and that’s not why I got pretend married."

Hear, hear.

To nut out how to organise your home effectively, Winkler said the key is to figure out where the mess is actually piling up — is it that corner in the bathroom where everyone chucks their dirty towels? The kitchen table where everyone throws their keys/bags/entire lives? The pile of shoes at the front door?