ASK CHANTELLE: My partner wants me to talk dirty, but I feel silly. Where do I start?

This week, one woman wants to know how she can talk dirty to her partner. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.



My partner really wants me to talk dirty, but I feel a bit silly and don't know where to start. Help!

You are totally not alone! Most people feel completely embarrassed and ridiculous at the thought of trying dirty talk, because they’ve never been taught the basic guidelines.

Of course, it goes without saying that if it's something really don't want to do, you absolutely shouldn't.

If you are keen to try but you're finding you freeze up like a deer in the headlights when your partner asks you to talk dirty, then this guide is for you.

Dirty talk is an often overlooked but very powerful tool in erotic play. It is there to activate the imagination, and to add an air of liberation to your naked rendezvous.

I am going to guide you through the best dirty talk lingo for beginners, and tell you what to avoid.

My tips for it:

1. Before sex, talk about what you want, what you desire.

Before you have sex, it’s a good opportunity to build the foreplay. Start the dirty talk by telling your partner what you want to do to them before you start actually doing it.