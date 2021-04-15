How many times should you *actually* pee in a day? All your questions, answered.

Hi, hello. Quick question: How many times do you pee in a day? Does anyone else feel like they pee too often (???). Help.

Cause apparently how often you pee is actually a very important sign of your overall health. Did you know this? We didn't. That's why we're telling you...

So, how much should a healthy person urinate? Also, are those 'just in case' wees bad for you? And is there a way to train your bladder to hold for on longer?

We have SO MANY PEE QUESTIONS.

To help clear things up, we spoke to Dr Raewyn Teirney, a fertility specialist and gynaecologist, and asked her everything we've ever wanted to know about, well, pee.

So, let's talk pee tings!

How many times should you pee in a day?

Alright. So, apparently there's no precise number as to how many times you should pee in a day. Phew!

"There is no such as the right or wrong amount of peeing each day," said Dr Teirney. "It is individual as to how much you urinate, depending on the volume of fluids you drink."

But tell us Dr T... is there actually such thing as peeing *too* much? Can it mess things up?



"It isn't detrimental to be peeing too much, particularly if you are drinking a lot more fluids in general. If you are drinking more, it gets filtered through your kidneys to your bladder. Your bladder then gets filled up - that's when you get the urge to pee," she explains.

So, why am I peeing so much?

If you're drinking a s**t tonne of caffeine or alcohol, these things act as a diuretic and they cause the bladder to contract more, making you pee more frequently.

"The volume of fluid also has an effect. If you are drinking three to four litres of water a day, or any kind of drink, it will go through you quite quickly!"

However, throwing back too many liquids isn't the only cause of frequent urination. It might mean you have an overactive bladder.

"An overactive bladder is basically where the pelvic floor muscles are not as strong as they should be, so you get the urge to urinate even though your bladder is not full," explains Dr Teirney.



This will mean that you have the urge to pee quite frequently, but when you do urinate, it might not be a lot. Just like, a dribble.

"You also might have the urge to urinate frequently throughout the day and find yourself always looking for a toilet, just in case. If this sounds familiar, see your GP," said Dr Teirney.

This is...all of us.

Before you start drawing up conclusions though, Dr Teirney said another possible cause may be a Urinary Tract Infection, where bacteria have colonised the bladder. Cute!