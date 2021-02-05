From $0 to $10,000: Parents share exactly how much they spent preparing for a new baby.

While preparing for a baby is a very exciting time, it can also be a rather expensive one.

For first-time parents, you're overloaded with information about the many products you need to own before your baby arrives. Cots, prams, change tables, the list goes on.

But depending on whether you're after brand new items or would rather opt for second-hand, your expenses will vary.

We spoke to eight parents to find out exactly how much they spent preparing for a new baby, and what exactly they spent the money on. Here's what they had to say.

Nikki, $5000.

"I had twins so two of everything except a pram. Two cots, two car seats, a chest of drawers with a change table on it, two bouncers. Then we got stuck in Sydney and all my stuff was in Adelaide (thanks COVID), so I had to re-buy a lot of stuff like the change table and bouncers (thank god the pram was in Sydney). I also bought bottles, knowing it was highly likely I would need to do at least mixed feeding being twins. And I bought some clothes because who can help themselves. So that all probably came to about $5000. And then I needed a car, so another $30,000!"

Tanieysha, $10,000.

"First baby - probably $10,000. Must-haves of everything, recommended products, etc. Any time there was a baby hiccup, teething or sleep issues, I bought a product for it. Instagram heavily influenced me so I needed all the Byron Bay $70 linen onesies. Now, in my second pregnancy (I’m pregnant with twins) I've bought nothing yet. My parents bought us brand new car seats and a flash new donkey pram, that’s it so far."

Michelle, $2000.

"We bought most things second-hand including our pram. Most of my friends had boys before me so they gave us all their clothes. I have maybe spent $2000 all up. We were gifted our most expensive items - our cot and our car seat. The most expensive things I needed to buy that I had no idea about was a breast pump and bottles."