Personalised paintings, toys and all the books: 11 mums share what their baby nurseries look like.

When preparing for your baby to arrive, one of the most exciting parts can be decorating their nursery.

But if you're welcoming your first child, it might be a little overwhelming as you probably don't know where to start.

So we decided to find you some inspiration.

Watch: Explaining nipples to my baby. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

This week, 11 mums shared photos of their nurseries and gave us a sneak peek inside the oasis they have created for their little one. And they're all gorgeous.

But before we share the photos and you start decorating, let's recap the safe sleeping guidelines. According to The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, parents need to ensure that:

Where possible, all cots should remain flat.

Blankets should be firmly tucked in to the sides of the cot and to the height of the chest of the baby.

There should be no toys, pillows or bumpers in the cot.

So remember that photos which include toys, billows or bumpers in the cot are purely for styling purposes only. For more guidance on the safest sleep and rest practices for your little one, have a read of the ACECQA guidelines.

Stephanie

Image: Supplied.