Monique Bowley has shared the 13 things every mum needs to pack in her hospital bag.

Monique Bowley, former co-host of Mamamia Out Loud and podcast extraordinaire, has done the ultimate service to mums-to-be everywhere.

She has compiled the perfect list of things one needs in their pre-birth hospital bag.

Yes, lists have been written before. Thousands of 'what to pack in your hospital bag' lists are floating around on the Internet. But never has a list so comprehensive, so organised, and so honest, been presented to the curious public.

At the end of last week, Monique gave birth to a baby girl named Margaret in the midst of a global pandemic, in Melbourne, a city in Stage Four lockdown. She drove herself to the hospital. Family and friends couldn't visit. And her husband had to wear a mask while he held her hand.

But there was one thing Monique could control.

And you better believe she had the best bloody hospital bag in all of history.

This isn't her first baby, so she knew what she'd need. This time, she came exceptionally prepared.

To view her full explainer, be sure to check out her hospital bag hacks highlights on Instagram, but we've also compiled the list below, starting off with:

1. Your own pillow

A breastfeeding pillow from Target.

Mon's pillow. Image: Target.