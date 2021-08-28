'Apparently my fertility was more important than my life.' For years, I fought to have a hysterectomy.

I had a hysterectomy when I was 19.

In writing that sentence, my knee-jerk reaction is to prefix it with, 'I was forced' to have a hysterectomy at 19 – but that simply isn’t true.

In fact, I had to fight for it, which was (and undeniably still is) the most difficult thing about the whole experience.

But after seven years of debilitating gynaecological problems, over 30 surgeries, chronic pain, and the onset of a potentially life-threatening neurological condition, I had run out of options.

Following the start of my symptoms at 12 and my diagnoses of endometriosis and adenomyosis at 13, having a hysterectomy was something that I had always expected and even encouraged.

However, up until that point, my pleas had been ignored. I was deemed too young to have a say on the matter.

It wasn’t until my long-suffering gynaecologist didn’t immediately shoot down my umpteenth request for the procedure that I realised it was far more than an abstract concept.

I remember the shock I felt, that subtle punch to the guts, when the man who had been my waning fertility’s biggest champion finally acknowledged that we had reached the realm of worst-case scenarios.

It didn’t help that I grew up in a small country town on NSW’s south coast.

The kind of place where you had two choices once you finished high school – either you moved away and focused on your career, or you stayed put and started a family.

My health problems meant that I was trapped in the town, but I sure as hell wouldn’t be having kids.

The process of obtaining a hysterectomy for a young person in Australia is a horrible endeavour and one that forces the patient to acknowledge responsibility at every juncture.

I understand the legalities behind the hoops I was forced to jump through, but to this day, it remains the most traumatising part of the whole experience.