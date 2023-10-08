"They're only babies." The hostages who've been kidnapped by Hamas in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

More than 100 people have reportedly been captured by Hamas following the group's attacks on Israel.

The exact number of taken is unknown, although Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, told Sky News it was "over 100". Hamas said it would issue a statement later on Sunday saying how many captives it had seized.

Reports and video out of the conflict zone show women, children and seniors among them.

Civilian Yoni Asher said he had seen video of gunmen seizing his wife Doron and two young daughters Raz and Aviv, after she took them to visit her mother.

"My two little girls, they're only babies. They're not even five years old and three years old," he told Reuters.

Doron and her two young daughters, Raz and Aviv. Image: X.