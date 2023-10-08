What happened in Israel? Everything we know about the Hamas attack.

In one of the most serious escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a multi-front attack on Israel on Saturday that included missile strikes and fighter incursions.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched retaliatory air strikes into Gaza, saying the country is "at war".

Israeli media reported at least 200 Israelis were killed, while Gazan health officials said more than 230 Palestinians were killed in Israel's retaliatory air strikes on Gaza City.

As warning sirens wailed across southern and central Israel, including in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported gun battles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel. Israel's police chief said there "21 active scenes" in southern Israel, indicating the extent of the conflict.

In Gaza, people rushed to buy supplies in anticipation of days of conflict ahead. Some evacuated their homes and headed for shelters.

Palestinian media also reported that a number of Israelis had been taken captive by fighters and Hamas media circulated video footage apparently showing a destroyed Israeli tank.

The Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source said, but provided no further details. In a briefing with reporters, an Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

In Gaza, the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

The attack came a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the verge of catastrophic defeat in a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.