The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 15.

Protests in America reignited after the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

The protests in America all started with the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police, but now they've been reignited by the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old black man was shot dead by an officer on Friday night at a Wendy's drive-through, after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence. He'd been asleep in his car when they arrived on the scene.

After calmly complying with an interrogation for 30 minutes, video from the scene shows Brooks trying to take an officer's taser during the attempted arrest and then firing the taser at the officers as he ran away.

One officer then fatally shot Brooks three times with his service weapon. That officer has since been fired and the local police chief has resigned as protesters call for justice.

The District Attorney says the officers involved will know if they will be charged with murder this week, as official police video footage is released from the scene.

BREAKING: Atlanta police officer involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks fired as protests grow; surveillance video shows at least six different angles of how the incident unfolded. #MTP @ReporterBlayne: "It was 43 minutes into that video that things escalated." pic.twitter.com/RJxRAiwXVO — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 14, 2020

On Saturday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe Brooks' death was a justified use of deadly force.

"While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a distinction between what you can do and what you should do," Bottoms said.

The Wendy's where the shooting took place was set on fire on Saturday night, and in another part of the city, a major interstate was shut down, after protesters marched onto a connector and were met by lined up police vehicles.

Brooks leaves behind three daughters aged one, two and eight, and a 13-year-old stepson.

More Australian restrictions loosening.

NSW will lift the 50 person limit on venues from the first of next month, in what the state government is calling 'Christmas in July'.