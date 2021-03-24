HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Send this story to a man in your life.

Dear Sir,

It’s been a big few weeks for you, hasn’t it?

Every time you look at the news, someone’s telling you what to do. What not to do.

Don’t rape. Don’t grope. Don’t harass. Don’t hit. Don’t bully. Don’t slut shame. Don’t intimidate. Don’t belittle. Don’t silence. Don’t talk over.

Don’t walk behind us in the dark.

Don’t assume, 'She'll be right' if you see another man walking behind us in the dark.

Don’t walk by a man intimidating a woman.

Don’t laugh at your friend’s bullshit "chick" jokes.

Don’t send dick pics nobody asked for.

Don’t "not take no for an answer".

It’s a lot of don’ts, isn’t it? It’s been a big few weeks.

You’re not that guy. I know.

None of you are.

But, you might be this guy.

The one who doesn’t know what’s for dinner. The one who doesn’t know how to turn on the washing machine.

If you are in a relationship with a woman, and you share a home, do you know whether or not there’s milk in the fridge?

Bread in the bread bin?

Do you know how long those sheets have been on the bed?

And did you do the dishes last night?

I know what you’re thinking, sir.

What the hell does that have to do with The Reckoning I keep hearing about. What does it have to do with sexual assault, harassment, violence and women's safety in the workplace?

The admittedly wonky division of domestic labour is not what you’re seeing on the news every night.