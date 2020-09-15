"She was very honest." Nanette Burstein asked Hillary Clinton why she stayed in her marriage.

Nanette Burstein, a famed director, sat down with Hillary Clinton for a total of 35 hours. In a world first for the politician, no question was off limits.

Using behind-the-scenes footage captured by Clinton’s staff on her 2016 campaign trail, Burstein was tasked with creating a documentary. She would delve deep into the 2016 election, yes, but she also wanted to broaden the focus.

The filmmaker had a vision to paint an intimate and all-encompassing portrait of Hillary Rodham Clinton - the woman who has become one of the most prominent yet polarising political figures of America.

“I wanted to frame her life story in the context of the women's movement in the United States, along with our history of partisan politics, because we've become a very divided nation here in the United States,” the director tells Mamamia.

The final product is ‘Hillary’, a four-part documentary series that premieres in Australia via SBS on Wednesday, September 16.

The film covers everything, from growing up in a Republican household, to her infamous email controversy, to her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. From the public to the private to the deeply personal.

Watch the trailer for 'Hillary' here. Post continues below.

Burstein interviewed the 72-year-old in the Clintons’ guest cottage, next to their home, in New York City. The director says “every inch of their home was filled with books,” before adding, “and a lot of secret service”.

Throughout the weeks of interviewing Hillary Clinton, Burstein says bringing up her husband’s affair was the most difficult.

"From the very beginning, I told her that I was going to have to talk to her about her marriage, both the good and the bad," Burstein shares. "She said she was willing to do that."

“She understood that it was important if we were going to do this deep dive into her life. But still, when it came time to do it, she kept on pushing it to another day. It was not appealing to her to do it. But she did.”