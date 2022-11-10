When it comes to sports, a lot of eyes are on the men's game.

Scroll through your social media feeds or flick on your TV on a Friday night and you'll find a host of male commentators discussing the triumphs of male athletes.

Meanwhile, the coverage of women's achievements (and there are many) fall to the sidelines.

In fact, in May 2020, women's sport received a mere 7.6 per cent of all mainstream sports coverage in Australia, according to a survey by Siren Sport.

It's an issue not lost on athletes like Cate Campbell.

"As an avid sports fan I inhale as much sports content as I can. However, I noticed a distinct lack of female sports content," the Olympic swimmer told Mamamia.

"Men's sports have podcasts, TV shows and newspaper columns for days, but women's sport only receives a fraction of this coverage."

So when the 30-year-old world record holder was asked to co-host of Mamamia's new women's sports podcast, Here If You Need, she "leapt at the opportunity".

"I see this as an opportunity to correct the media gender imbalance and to shine a spotlight on our incredible female athletes and their achievements.

"It will also help people like me, who love women's sport but sometimes find it difficult to find results or upcoming live events to attend."

Listen to the first episode of Here If You Need, where Cate Campbell and Hayley Willis sit down with Olympic champion Jess Fox. Post continues below.

Sharing a mic with sports journalist Hayley Willis, the podcast gives a voice to women's sports by sharing an inspiring story from a legendary woman of the game, and providing a cheat sheet for sports chat to use every weekend.