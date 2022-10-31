"Forever." Former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner just married sports reporter Hayley Willis.

Model and former The Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner has tied the knot with her fiancée, sports reporter Hayley Willis.

The pair, who announced their engagement back in 2019, said 'I do' in front of friends and family in a ceremony in Byron Bay, NSW, over the weekend.

Fiona and Hayley, who is co-hosting Mamamia's upcoming women's sport podcast Here If You Need, shared photos of their big day on Instagram, captioning the posts, "Forever".

In one photo, the newlyweds are pictured holding their two children, including their son Spencer, who they welcomed in August, and their son Hunter, who was born in March last year.