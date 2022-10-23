The Diamonds took a stand to support a teammate. Now Gina Rinehart has ripped up their $15m sponsorship.

There's one news story that is dominating Australian media. And it has everything to do with the Australian Diamonds netball team and a certain polarising figure - Gina Rinehart.

This week, reports came out that the Diamond players were uncomfortable wearing a uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo on it. For context, Hancock Prospecting is owned by Gina Rinehart, the Australian mining magnate and heiress, who leads the Australian-owned mining and agricultural business.

Originally, it was suggested the discomfort the players had with associating with the Hancock Prospecting logo was down to environmental reasons - considering the pivotal role mining companies play in contributing to global warming.

In late September, the $15 million sponsorship deal was announced, on the back of Netball Australia reportedly struggling financially, with their debt in the millions.

At the time of the announcement, former Diamonds' captain Sharni Norder shared her concerns about the new sponsorship deal via Twitter.