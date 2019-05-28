A few years ago, Henry Hammond was a smiling new dad. Yesterday, he was charged with murder.

With AAP.

Photos of Henry Richard Hammond just a few years ago show a handsome, clean-shaven, normal young man.

Privately educated at Oxford Falls Grammar School and from a good family, his profile is littered with his gorgeous young sons and his smiling fiancé.

“Congratulations Henry, you’re an amazing dad,” wrote his friends.

The 27-year-old was a barber, and regularly offered his friends discounts online to make their chop cheaper.

He played the saxophone and liked knitting.

He looked happy, normal, in love.

But gradually, a different image of Hammond emerged online.

Dishevelled, sitting in gutters smoking cigarettes, and posting manic scary photos.

Over the years, he also posted sporadic links to articles about marijuana, magic mushrooms’ healing properties, and petitions for cannabis for medicinal use.

The strange online presence became more frequent in 2017.



His friends noticed his changing appearance.

“Henry that is so weird.”

“What happened to the barber in you Henry?”

That Facebook profile hasn’t been touched since August 2018.

In April 2019, a new one emerged with Nordic mythology symbols and an even more dishevelled photo of Hammond.

“I was fertilized and grew wise; From a word to a word I was led to a word,” reads his bio.

‘Single’ reads his relationship status.

A third profile was created in May.

All three remain live, a strange progression that shows a man whose life was unravelling.

A man who is accused of murdering 25-year-old Courtney Herron in a Melbourne park last Friday night, or Saturday morning.