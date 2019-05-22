Before she was killed, the man Courtney Herron loved was put in a detention centre.

In Melbourne’s Royal Park, flowers lie near a fallen tree trunk. The bright petals and wrapping paper look out of place alongside the fallen logs and dull green grass.

People mourned as they placed them on the ground, with cards reading “Fly high” and “You deserved so much better”.

It is a makeshift memorial for 25-year-old Courtney Herron, whose battered body was discovered by dog walkers in Royal Park in the inner Melbourne suburb of Parkville on Saturday morning.

Not much is yet known about the circumstances of Courtney’s death, but on Monday homeless man Henry Richard Hammond, 27, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court charged with her murder.

Carrying on Courtney’s mission.

Courtney’s mother Maxie told The Age her daughter was “believing, trusting, loving, but she was so vulnerable”.

“She was like a little damaged bird.”

She said Courtney struggled with mental health and drugs. The last time the family had contact with her was at Greek Easter this year.

In 2015, Courtney met Ahmet Ozkurt, a Kurdish refugee from Turkey who was working as an electrician.

They fell in love and over their three year relationship, Ahmet helped her to control her drug dependency and mental health.

The couple were planning to get married when Ahmet was taken to a detention centre after complications with his visa, which Courtney blamed herself for. She begged Maxie for help.

Her mother became Ahmet’s advocate, writing to politicians and immigration to help get Ahmet released. Following Courtney’s death, she plans to keep going.