“We call ourselves a human race, but it’s not a race. It’s not a competition.

“I prefer the term human kind. It implies kindness. We share an affinity. There is a richness that awaits us and it relies on our ability to embrace and be open to each other.”

Lentil As Anything was built on this quote by founder Shanaka Fernando.

It’s a restaurant and cafe, a grocery store, and a place of community and warmth.

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Lentil As Anything Thornbury (@lentilthornbury) on Jan 28, 2019 at 10:07pm PST

Their inner Melbourne Thornbury premise is run mainly by volunteers, and customers don’t have to pay for what they eat.

They pay want they think the food is worth.

Or what they have in their pockets.

They provide food without borders, and are an attractive refuge for the underemployed, the homeless, refugees and the disenfranchised.

Despite their interesting business model – that some days could see them turn next to nothing through the tills – their food is reminiscent of a five star restaurant.

Moroccan rice pilaf with roasted persimmon.

Hearty kale soup.

Chia chocolate brownie.

Here, everything is done with love and kindness.