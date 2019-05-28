Australia failed 25-year-old Courtney Herron. In too many ways to count.

Courtney Herron’s body, bearing the signs of a “horrendous beating”, was found by dog walkers in Royal Park, Victoria, at 9:15am on Saturday morning.
She was hard to identify at first.
With no fixed address, there had been no one waiting up for her. No one who noticed she hadn’t come home that night.
The 25-year-old likely spent her last night alive sleeping in a park, as the season edged closer to winter. It would have been freezing and it would have been dark.
But before long, police identified the woman as Herron, a former government worker known to the community.
Her friends described her as “funny”, “friendly” and “generous”. She had family that loved her. In the past she had stayed with her mother, her ex-boyfriend and friends. But it became increasingly difficult, because at the time of her death, Herron was also a woman struggling.
An ex-boyfriend, Terrick Norris, told The New Daily, that Herron was “addicted to drugs and sometimes it got a bit too much.”
Her life, according to friends, changed when she became addicted to heroin and ice. It was there she found herself stuck.
Speaking to The Project on Monday night, friend Jessica Bateman said she had been “worried immensely” that something would happen to Herron.
“Absolutely the system failed her,” she said.
“She was trying to get into public housing, she was trying to get onto methadone or something that would stop the withdrawal symptoms that she was going to face — and the fear of withdrawal is what really kept her using.”
“Failed” was a word reiterated by Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper.
“This was a young woman who had challenges in life and we as a community should be protecting these people and we didn’t,” he said.
Top Comments
Unfortunately if you have drug issues housing will not accommodate you.
I'm not sure where you got that information from.
I work for housing organisation that provides homes for those who are homelessness or at risk of homelessness. It's one of the largest ones in Melbourne.
People are absolutely allowed to be our tenants if they have drug issues. Absolutely allowed.
As a mother of a daughter close in age to Courtney who also suffer with mental illness I have to say I am appalled by the lack of resources in our public hospital and psychiatric system.
We are on of the fortunate few who can afford to take the very costly private option.
In the times when it has been necessary to go down the public system we have found that you are very quickly back at home without ongoing care.
My hear goes out to Courtney, her friends and family.
I worry also for this generation where there is not enough funding for the mentally ill.
I just wish our politicians would do something and be serious about funding in the mental health area.
Nerida
The number of people with "mental illness" increases in proportion to the funding available.