Inside our billion-dollar obsession with haunted houses.

It's time to carve your pumpkins. Get your spookiest outfit on. Scare the living daylights out of yourself by binge-watching horror movies. Because Halloween is here.

Now here in Australia, it's slowly but surely growing in popularity. But in America... it's not just a seasonal hobby. Oh no no. It's a lifestyle. And it's a billion-dollar industry that is absolutely BOOMING.

A major aspect of the Halloween fanfare is haunted houses – the scarier the better. Punters don't want to just be a little spooked – they want to ride the rollercoaster of doom.

Watch: How to make a Halloween pumpkin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Larry Kirchner is the President of Halloween Productions and the owner-operator of the industry site Hauntworld.com. With more than 25 years' experience in the industry, Kirchner has worked on building hundreds of haunted attractions globally. So he knows his Halloween stuff.

Interestingly, he says that smaller businesses/smaller haunted houses are thriving - not just the ginormous ones. Many of these haunted house owners no longer have to supplement their income but instead work full-time in this industry. Because scary thrills sell when avid Halloween buffs are involved.