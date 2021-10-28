10 under-the-radar horror movies so chilling you probably won't make it to the end.

Do you like scary movies?

Not only is that one of Scream's most iconic lines, but it's also the fastest way to tell someone's true character because only the best kind of people appreciate the brilliance of horror movies.

Good horror movies are works of art, able to explore the darkest depths of human nature while also creating elevated worlds and chilling plot twists. But not every good movie gets its time in the spotlight.

If you're a horror movie fiend, you're probably familiar with many of the titles on this list, but for the average movie-goer, here are some under-the-radar horror movies that really deserve your attention.

Martyrs

This low-budget French-Canadian film, which was written and directed by Pascal Laugier, is easily one of the best psychological horror movies of all time. Martyrs tells the story of two women named Lucie and Anna, who set out to get revenge on the people who abducted and tortured Lucie when she was a child, but the situation they walk into is much more sinister than they first believed.

The movie stirred up controversy following its 2008 release and was even labelled "graphic, brutal, nasty and gruesome and not to everyone's taste" and it's definitely very difficult to watch, but at the same time it's powerful storytelling that builds to a surprising, but very grim, conclusion.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever is a movie that will make you terrified to holiday in the woods and also shave your legs. That last part will make sense when you watch it.

The movie is about a group of five college graduates who rent a cabin in the woods (this never ends well for anyone) and begin to fall victim to a horrifying flesh-eating virus, which then attracts the unwanted attention of the homicidal locals.

A true classic.

Watch it on Stan

Suspiria

There are two versions of Suspiria and both are excellent, but if you're looking for a more modern-day twist, then watch the 2018 version starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.