"We need to talk about the people who went too far." A recap of the most bizarre Halloween costumes. 

Halloween this year is particularly bizarre and I simply must talk about it.

Personally, I've always been under the impression that October 31 is about scary things. Ghosts, witches, devils, zombies, a strange light on your dashboard that clearly indicates something urgent but you can't remember what. The Babadook. A call from an unknown number.

Real f**ked up s**t.

But in recent years, Halloween costumes have expanded to include characters from TV shows or movies or books, celebrities, pop culture icons, or, like... 'cowgirl'.

It's quite the contrast, because while homes are decorated with skeletons and blood and spiders and coffins, the people trick-or-treating are dressed as Pamela Anderson. Or a sexy nurse.

You see, having to be scary is a barrier if your aim is to look really, really hot. That's why people like Emily Ratajkowski shrug their shoulders and just refuse to wear pants.

Hehe. Image: Instagram @emrata