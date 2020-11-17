A dress, a magazine cover and an internet storm: Why everyone is talking about Harry Styles.

Last week, Harry Styles made history as the first solo male cover star of US Vogue.

The former One Direction member turned very successful solo artist was looking typically Harry - slicked back hair, hands covered in rings, a tuxedo jacket and a custom-made, lace-trimmed Gucci ballgown.

To fans, or anyone who remembers his 2019 Met Gala ensemble, this was hardly surprising. Styles has played around with clothing and accessories traditionally worn by women for years now. He regularly paints his nails, carries purses and has spoken multiple times about how he enjoys exploring fashion without inhibition.

In an accompanying interview, Styles told Vogue there was "so much joy to be had in playing with clothes".

"When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play," he said.

"I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing. It's like anything – anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself."

Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty. Within the feature were other images of Styles, in pussy-bow shirts, kilts and skirts.