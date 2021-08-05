A $2k blanket and a nod to her kids: 8 details you missed in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video.

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle turned 40 yesterday.

To celebrate her milestone birthday, the Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Melissa McCarthy, among others, to launch her new initiative, 40x40.

"For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce," she wrote on the Archewell website.

During the hilarious two-minute video with McCarthy to launch the campaign, there were a bunch of hidden details about Markle, her kids - two-year-old Archie, and two-month-old Lilibet - and her new life with Prince Harry in California (including a cheeky cameo from the man himself).

While we're wholeheartedly here for the message of the clip, here are eight things you might've missed that were going on in the background.

1. The necklaces.

The first thing we spotted were two necklaces around Meghan Markle's neck that included a subtle (and very expensive) nod to both her children.

