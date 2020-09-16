13 children between them and dramatic haircuts: Here's where Hanson are now.

Do you ever find yourself standing in the shower, staring at the wall in front of you, with your head slightly cocked to the side, wondering: Wait a minute, what the hell happened to Hanson?

There was Isaac, the older one, who was kind of lanky and looked like he always left his hair to dry naturally. Then there was Taylor, the middle one, who looked slightly more feminine than the others which is saying something given they all had shoulder length hair and soft features. Lastly, there was Zac, who was definitely enlisted in the band against his will and still had his baby teeth which is fine.

Together, they were responsible for the 1997 hit MMMBop, which everyone knows to be one of the greatest contributions to music of the last century. The hit definitely appeared on a So Fresh album, alongside that 'Men in Black' song by Will Smith and 'Truly Madly Deeply' by Savage Garden.

They just don’t make music like that anymore.

So, whatever happened to the incredibly white trio from Oklahoma who looked pensively into a camera for most of their youth? HUH?

Are you guys right orrr? Firstly, yes, they did launch their own beer called 'Mmmhops' (I don't... get it) in May 2013.

But that's not all.

In 2017, the brothers released a Christmas album that I personally had not heard about until right now. It was titled Finally It's Christmas, which seems fitting, and actually peaked at number seven on the Australian ARIA charts. Hits included 'Happy Christmas', 'Jingle Bells', and 'Winter Wonderland'.

Cool.

In 2017, the brothers toured twice, before touring their album String Theory in 2018. The band also performed in Australia in February last year.

But everyone pause because I want to know what they look like now, please.