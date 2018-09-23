Why this 'vulgar' Handmaid's Tale Halloween costume has been pulled from sale.

Whoever came up with this costume idea should get sent to the colonies. https://t.co/r51X4dYR4e — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 21, 2018

The handmaids are a group of women who are stripped of their identity and human rights and used as walking wombs for the rich. They are raped by their 'masters' in the hopes that they'll become pregnant, before having their babies stolen from them.

Simply put, their red-hooded capes and white wings are a symbol of institutionalised sexual slavery, and the move of 'sexing the outfit up' feels icky and head-scratchingly ironic to say the least.

And while this was done in poor taste, there's another layer to the problem, which lies in the product description.

“An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say. However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume," it read.

It's similar to the company's non-apology apology they released after outrage over the costume went viral:

"Yandy always has stood, and will continue to stand, at the forefront of encouraging our customers to ‘Own Your Sexy.’” they said. Our corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall. Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our ‘Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume’ is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image. Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.”

Essentially Yandy likens wearing the outfit of a sexualised rape victim as forwarding the feminist agenda.