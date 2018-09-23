Why this 'vulgar' Handmaid's Tale Halloween costume has been pulled from sale.

When US lingerie company, Yandy, released sexy ‘Brave Red Maiden Costumes’ inspired by those seen on The Handmaid’s Tale, no one could have predicted the controversy that would ensue.
Oh wait…
No literally everyone could have predicted it.
Because WHY.
As if The Handmaid’s Tale inspired-wine or lingerie wasn’t bad enough, for $64.95 USD ($89 AUD) you too could have bought yourself the cringiest, most offensive Halloween outfit of 2018.
On a surface level, it’s not a great costume. You kind of look like little red riding hood with a white cap. But given the context of what handmaids represent and the whole point of The Handmaid’s Tale, the outfit becomes highly problematic.
You guys, @yandy is selling a “sexy handmaiden” costume and I think I’m going to be sick. They didn’t have one person there to say this might not be a good idea?? pic.twitter.com/sgAutNNA7z
— Professor B (@cynthiaboaz) September 20, 2018
Today: Slutty Handmaid’s Tale Costume. Tomorrow: Slutty Global Warming. pic.twitter.com/bLr7s1owOX
— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 20, 2018
Top Comments
In the US, when it comes to halloween, generally the consensus on adult costumes can be summed up by a Mean Girls quote: "In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything about it." There is a real frat-party way of thinking about costumes, literally take anything and then sex it up as much as possible. Even the scary costumes. This is just a continuation of that line of thought.
What about the source material? I had no idea what this show was about until now, don't people find it 'problematic' that a mass-media show is making profits based around themes of rape and forced pregnancy? (It doesn't bother me but seems like the outrage brigade would be all over this)