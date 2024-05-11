'10 hours in.' Hamish Blake has unveiled his son's latest birthday cake creation.

It's been 10 months since we last covered the monumental event that is Hamish Blake's cake making escapades.

Each year, the comedian commits to creating whatever cake his kids desire — last year it was a Lego cake for his daughter, Rudy's sixth birthday.

This year, as Sonny turns 10, Hamish has agreed to make a Minecraft landscape cake, featuring a dabbing Roblox man and TNT that actually explodes.

"My mind is racing with how to put this together but it's nothing a good single malt and over optimism can't solve. See you tonight in stories if you're bored!" Hamish posted to Instagram ahead of the big event.