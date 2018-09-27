This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through her boss Mia Freedman’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Mia Freedman is the co-founder and creative director the the Mamamia Media Group, after starting Mamamia as a blog on her lap in her living room over 10 years ago. She also founded Lady Startup, a community that supports, collaborates with and educates women starting or wanting to start their own businesses.

Listen to Mia’s full interview on You Beauty below. You can also subscribe to You Beauty here so you never miss a thing. It’s a blast.

Stay with us here, but Mia Freedman is a tiny bit like a magpie.

Not an actual magpie that swoops on people, to our knowledge, but in the sense that she has a passion for seeking out the sparkly things in life.

From new and quirky products to almost anything with a hint (or bucket load) of glitter in it, the 46-year-old enjoys putting fun, shiny things on her face.

Behind the glitter – so much glitter – is also a mum-of-three who runs her own business and spent way too much time in the sun without sun protection in her twenties.

Like many women, pigmentation is her greatest skincare concern and she favours beauty, skincare and hair care products that can do a lot in the shortest amount of time possible.