Kellie Scott switched from one Pill to another. That's when her hair fell out.

It was a hairdresser who said the words for the first time.

“Your hair is getting a bit thinner,” she remarked to her client and friend, 28-year-old Kellie Scott, who had been noticing it herself for months.

There were never clumps of hair gathering at the bathroom drain, or handfuls coming out as she brushed it in front of the mirror. Speaking to Mamamia, Kellie said the process was slow and subtle, until the top of her head appeared to have hardly any hair at all.

Her mother noticed it next.

“I noticed when you bleach your hair it looks thinner on top,” she said one day. “Maybe you should stop dyeing it.”

But it wasn’t the dye.

“I noticed that my hair was getting thinner, but I’d always gone through ups and down with my hair,” Kellie said. “I thought it might be a rough patch, but then it continued to get worse and worse.”

Before going out, Kellie says, “I was loving my outfit and loving my make up, and then I’d get to my hair and go ‘f*ck I hate how my hair looks…'”

She remembers thinking, “This is bullshit. This is not how my hair used to be.”

As Kellie visited dermatologists, endocrinologists and trichologists, who struggled to determine the cause of her hair loss, she also started to do her own research.