“The nose of my ancestors”: 6 things we learnt from Bella Hadid's Vogue interview.

This article mentions disordered eating and may be triggering for some readers.

After years of rumours and speculation, Bella Hadid has opened up about having plastic surgery.

In an interview accompanying her cover shoot for the April issue of American Vogue, the supermodel has spoken about feeling insecure about the way she looked as a teenager, her mental health and the difficulties she faced growing up with her sister Gigi Hadid.

Here are the most interesting things we learned from her cover story.

She felt like she was the "ugly sister".

While she might be one of the most successful and sought-after models in the world, Bella Hadid said that growing up, she felt "ugly" next to her older sister and fellow model Gigi Hadid.

"I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," she told Vogue. "That’s really what people said about me."

The 25-year-old went on to say that the comments deeply impacted her esteem and sense of self-worth as she grew older.