Gypsy Rose Blanchard got a letter while she was in prison. She married the man who sent it.

In 2015, Gypsy Rose Blanchard famously conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother Dee Dee, following a lifetime of medical abuse.

The now-32-year-old was released from prison on December 28, 2023 after spending eight years behind bars for the crime, and she left her incarceration a married woman. But it wasn't Godejohn who put a ring on her finger.

It was a man named Ryan Anderson, who Gypsy met and fell in love with while she was behind bars.

Watch: Gypsy Rose speaks exclusively to Dr Phil.



Video via Dr Phil.

In 2020, Ryan – a primary school teacher who was working at a hospital – first made contact with Gypsy via a letter he sent after watching the documentary about her life.

After a colleague told Ryan she wanted to write a letter to the star of Tiger King, Joe Exotic, Ryan decided on a whim to write to her.

"I said, 'I'll tell you what, if you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard.' And I had watched her documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, like three years before that," he told PEOPLE.