The little-known story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship with her father Rod.

The story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 27-year-old woman who orchestrated the murder of her mother Dee Dee in 2015 with her online boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, is one that has captivated – and horrified – the world.

Gypsy’s mother had convinced her from a young age that she was terminally ill, suffering everything from leukaemia to muscular dystrophy and seizures, along with developmental issues meaning she had the mental capacity of a seven-year-old.

None of these were real.

Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, which is now known as ‘factitious disorder imposed on another’ – a condition that makes a guardian exaggerate or invent illness in a child for sympathy.

By age 23, Gypsy Rose had caught on to the fact that she had been living a lie fabricated by her own mother, and as revenge for robbing her of a regular childhood arranged for her to be stabbed to death by Nicholas while she hid nearby by.

The story inspired Hulu series The Act, starring Patricia Arquette.

