Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn helped kill her mum. What happened to him?

On December 28, 2023, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving eight years behind bars for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

But she didn't do it alone. Gypsy Rose conspired was aided by her online boyfriend Nicholas 'Nick' Godejohn, who carried out the killing of his girlfriend's mother.

Eight years after the crime, their case continues to captivate and horrify the world.

Gypsy was raised to believe she was terminally ill. Though she was able to walk, her mother had her confined to a wheelchair, and led the young girl to believe she'd been diagnosed with everything from leukemia and muscular dystrophy and seizures, as well as developmental issues that meant she had the mental capacity of a seven-year-old – even at 23 years old.

Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard. Image: Supplied.