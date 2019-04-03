What Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life is like now, almost four years after her mother's murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 27, orchestrated the murder of her mother Dee Dee in 2015, and is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a Missouri prison.

She’ll be eligible for parole in 2023, when she is 32.

Despite being behind bars, Gypsy is actually thriving, and reportedly says it’s the first time she’s tasted freedom.

“If she had a choice to either be in jail, or back with her mum, she would rather be in jail,” her stepmother told Springfield News-Leader.

As the Blanchard case moved to trial, the world learnt the dark truth of Gypsy’s past. She had endured years of medical child abuse at the hands of her mother.

Gypsy never actually knew how old she was, and was confined to a wheelchair, with her head shaved.

Her mother told her she was terminally ill, and that she had everything from leukaemia to muscular dystrophy to seizures, and developmental issues that meant she had the mental capacity of a seven-year-old.

Gypsy had none of those things.

Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is now known as ‘factitious disorder imposed on another’.

As the name suggests, the condition makes a guardian exaggerate or induce illness in a child for attention and sympathy.