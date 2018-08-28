Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her kids and we officially feel old.

We’re used to seeing Gwyneth Paltrow post about zany health trends and ridiculously expensive beauty products on her Instagram, but on Sunday, the mum-of-two and owner of lifestyle brand Goop shared a rare snap of her kids, or “whippersnappers” if you’re the Honey Badger.

Lamenting the final days of summer in the US, Gwyn’s post depicted 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses looking glum in their grassy backyard, captioned “Noooooo summer don’t go”.

Gwyn is known for keeping the children she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin out of the limelight and absent from her Instagram feed, so this is one of the rare occasions we get to see them all grown up.

Well, we officially feel old.