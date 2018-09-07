Gwyenth Paltrow's Goop forced to pay $200,000 over bizarre rose quartz vaginal egg claims.

— With AAP.

A year on from releasing rose quartz egg-shaped stones which promised to “improve sex drive” and “balance feminine energy”, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has agreed to pay $US145,000 ($A201,586) in civil penalties over the products.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in eight Californian counties found some of Goop’s health claims were unfounded – and frankly, we’re not surprised.

Advertisements for the products launched last year claimed Goop’s Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, increase vaginal muscle tone and even improve bladder control.

Goop also recommended using the eggs internally, for as long as hours at a time.

“The strictly guarded secret of Chinese royalty in antiquity – queens and concubines used them to stay in shape for emperors – jade eggs harness the power of energy work, crystal healing and a Kegel-like physical practice,” Paltrow wrote in her Goop newsletter at the time.

“Fans say regular use increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” she added.

But according to the consumer protection lawsuit, Goop’s claims had no grounding in real science – and health professionals agree.