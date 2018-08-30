celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow writes brilliant five-word comment on a NSFW post about her on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the meme Instagram account @gaybestfriend, with 105,000 followers, shared a very NSFW meme about Gwyneth Paltrow with the caption, “They don’t call it cocktail for nothin”.

In the meme, there is a photo of 45-year-old Paltrow sitting by a pool with a cocktail, with the crass caption “Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about dick:”

It was very not organic and very outside the realm of her famous lifestyle website Goop. But by an act of God, Paltrow decided the meme was worthy of an official response.

They don't call it a cocktail for nothin

A post shared by Tucker Bellingrath (@gaybestfriend)

Paltrow fired back in a comment, writing “Ain’t that the damn truth”. And we are so glad we are here to witness this moment.

The comment got 957 likes because it’s iconic. And we hope the new Gwyneth is here to stay.

