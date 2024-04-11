'I just knew I was being followed.' 7 women on the times their gut instinct was right.

Have you ever had a sickening feeling that you couldn't explain? A feeling that made your mind so sure that something was going to happen with no explanation.

There are many names for this specific experience: a gut feeling, intuition or women's instinct are phrases we've heard before.

But what do they actually mean?

It's something that cognitive neuroscientist, professor Joel Pearson, discussed on the latest episode of the Full Story podcast in an episode called, 'The science behind your sense of intuition.'

According to Pearson, a gut instinct is your subconscious noting things in your environment that you're not fully aware of. Things like sounds and smells that you're probably not presently tuned into but your mind is still somewhat aware of them. Those feelings all culminate into one "off" feeling which leads you to making a decision.

So we asked women to tell us about the times they trusted their gut instinct and were right to do so. Here's what they said...

Emily (me).

There's one moment in particular where I believe my gut instinct saved my life. It was when I was 18 years old.