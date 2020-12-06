'I ran into my ex on the other side of the world. I'm not convinced it was a coincidence.'

My ex-boyfriend and I were together for just over a year.

What started as a fun, casual relationship gradually got more and more serious, until I couldn’t take it anymore.

He wanted to get married and buy a house; I wanted to travel the world.

He wanted to play videos games and spend whole days in shopping centres; I was in my final year of law school and working full time. Our plans for the future were so different, so I ended it.

That’s when things started to get weird.

It would have been a few weeks since our relationship ended when I started to notice a lot of unwanted emails in my inbox.

Somehow I’d been subscribed to an array of very strange websites, some more ominous than others. One by one I unsubscribed from these email lists and didn’t pay it much more attention.

Next was my Netflix account. Suddenly my favourites list was full of titles like My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, How to Get Away with Murder, P.S. I Love You, all movies and series that had never been my thing.

A few days later my mum called me, we shared a Netflix account with separate profiles and she said suddenly her account was all in Korean.

Her profile picture had also been changed to a wicked witch look-a-like. We laughed, but I knew it had to have been my ex-boyfriend, so I changed the password.

A few weeks later I started to receive long hand-written letters from my ex. At first, he was upset, and he wanted to get back together, but as I continued to ignore them, the letters got somewhat more and more aggressive.

During this time, the office I worked at, a small law firm, also started getting more and more hang-up calls, someone just breathing into the phone for a few long seconds before hanging up.

My colleagues joked it was my ex, we laughed, but it certainly made me feel uneasy.

One day my elderly neighbour dropped off some mail she had picked up for me while I was at work and she mentioned that she had seen my ex-boyfriend drive past several times over the past few days.