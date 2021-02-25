'A hairdryer isn't just for your hair'. The 6 best cleaning hacks from the founders of Mums Who Clean.

When it comes to cleaning, Karlie Suttie and Rachael Hallett from the Mums Who Clean Facebook group know every hack in the book. So much so, that they've actually written one.

The two women published their book, aptly titled Mums Who Clean, earlier this month and it's full of the genius time-saving tips and mind-blowing hacks similar to the ones you'll find on their popular Facebook page, which us and 300,000 other people have become obsessed with.

"We know what it feels like to have a house that’s out of control, that kids have destroyed and the overwhelming feeling that comes with that. Our book shares our tips on how to combat that and how to realistically get your cleaning under control and manageable and keep it that way with as little effort as possible. Because honestly, who really likes to clean?" Karlie told Mamamia.

And yes, we can relate.

Given the popularity of their page (and because we can never get enough cleaning hacks) we decided to ask Karlie and Rachael to share their trusty tips and products they can never live without.

From how to clean the inside of your toaster to how to get that weird gunky stuff off your oven trays, here are six of the best shortcuts to help everyone get through the dreaded weekly cleaning ritual.

The six cleaning hacks you need to know about immediately.

1. The surprising way to clean your toaster.

“Use a hairdryer to help clean your toaster. It sounds crazy but it is so helpful and makes a difficult job so much easier,” says Karlie.

