The true story behind Netflix's new show Griselda is even more disturbing.

Netflix's new miniseries Griselda tells the story of Griselda Blanco, the drug Queenpin known as "the Godmother" of the cocaine underworld.

Across six episodes, the show explores Blanco's entry into the drug world, her infamous reign and her downfall. Played by Sofia Vergara, she comes across as a smart and ambitious woman, whose actions are often terrifyingly ruthless — justified, a lot of the time, by her love of her family.

Netflix showrunner Eric Newman said he wanted to "humanise the complex character", as "every person has an explanation, not an excuse, but an explanation".

The true story reveals that Griselda Blanco is just as merciless as shown in the series, if not more. Here is what we know about the woman who allegedly scared even Pablo Escobar.

Who was Grisela Blanco?

Born in Colombia in 1943, Griselda Blanco fell into the criminal world in the nation's capital, Medellín, at a young age. Her father abandoned the family, and her mother was allegedly physically abusive.