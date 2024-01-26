Joe Manganiello isn't the first man to ask Sofia Vergara to have babies she doesn't want.

Sofia Vergara's seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello ended last year, after the pair saw different paths forward for their family.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País this month. "He wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mum. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Vergara is 51, while Manganiello is four years younger at 47.

This reasoning is not completely surprising. When the couple's divorce was reported in July 2023, reports soon emerged that hinted at this being the reason. A source told Page Six that Manganiello 'always wanted to be a dad and those feelings have only intensified in recent years'.

Vergara became a mother to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara 32 years ago, at the age of 19, and this shaped her current perspective.

"I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while, and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do," she told El País.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in 2019. Image: Getty.