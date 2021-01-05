A near-fatal car crash and a baby on the way: Grant Denyer's life in the spotlight.

In 2017, Grant Denyer was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

Denyer and his co-driver, Dale Moscatt, were left injured after they crashed into a tree while competing in the Lake Mountain sprint in Victoria.

"Grant sustained bruising to his lower back while Dale [his co-driver] has a suspected broken leg. Grant is walking around and is in good spirits," a Channel 10 spokesperson said at the time.

Video via Channel 10.

In the years since the accident occurred, the TV host has rarely spoken about the incident.

But on Monday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the 43-year-old reflected on the ordeal.

"I had a really bad rally crash about two years ago. There was a failure, and the car left the road and I hit a tree head on," Denyer told the other celebrities.

"The noise my co-driver made still haunts me. He just made this half squeal half gulp, like someone acknowledging that..." he continued.

"Death was imminent," another celebrity chimed in.

"I thought that was it," Denyer added.

Speaking to the camera afterwards, the TV host explained that he has since retired from rally driving.